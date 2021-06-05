Storj Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36.84 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. Storj has a market cap of $308.83 million and approximately $36.84 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Storj has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00077396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.01020844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.48 or 0.10084589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00052920 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 287,684,032 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

