Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €88.00 by Nord/LB

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €78.72 ($92.61).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €66.50 ($78.24) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 106.77. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a 1-year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

