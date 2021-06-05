Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

SMLP stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $186.50 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

