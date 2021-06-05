Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.64. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $446,385.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00. Insiders have sold 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 846,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

