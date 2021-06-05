Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.75.

Shares of SUI opened at $171.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $132.65 and a 52 week high of $171.99.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

