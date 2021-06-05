Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.
PSFE stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Paysafe Company Profile
Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.