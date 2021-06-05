Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get Paysafe alerts:

PSFE stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.89. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.