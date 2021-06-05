Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,022.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 135,166 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,307,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.87.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

