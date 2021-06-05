Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 12,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,006,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

NYSE OGS opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

