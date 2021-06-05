Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,600 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,839 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

