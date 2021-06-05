Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,900 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $9,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 351,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

HOMB opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,808 shares of company stock valued at $272,042. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.