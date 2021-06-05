Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,800 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $9,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $119.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.79 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

