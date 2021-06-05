Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Murphy USA worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 983,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,737,000 after purchasing an additional 81,154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,242,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 132,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

