Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Major Shareholder Stella Roy Sells 171,990 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $3,334,886.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $20.26 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $20.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

