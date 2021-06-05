Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $383,608,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $255.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.86. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.15 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Insiders have sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

