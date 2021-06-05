Synovus Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Synovus Financial has raised its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NYSE:SNV opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.27. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

