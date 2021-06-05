Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,751 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 5.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,880,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,352,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,725,697. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.04. The firm has a market cap of $619.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

