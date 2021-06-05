Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS TLOFF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Talon Metals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.97.
About Talon Metals
