Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLOFF opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Talon Metals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

