Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.35.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$2.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$2.90.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.