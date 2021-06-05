Tap (XTP) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, Tap has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $328,402.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.17 or 0.01030869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.03 or 0.10173403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00053717 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

