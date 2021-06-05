TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,843 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.