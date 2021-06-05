Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Teleflex worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

TFX stock opened at $395.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $413.84. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

