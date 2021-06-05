Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $484,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEVA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,252. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

