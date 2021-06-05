Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

