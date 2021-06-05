Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.75 on June 15th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend by 2,757.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $43.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,486.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,569.33. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 287 shares of company stock worth $460,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

