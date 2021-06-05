The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA reduced its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned about 0.28% of The Andersons worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after acquiring an additional 234,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 591,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 336,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Andersons alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The Andersons stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. 193,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.51. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.