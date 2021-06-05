The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$84.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$84.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.36.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$81.21 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$53.54 and a 12-month high of C$82.11. The stock has a market cap of C$98.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

