The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $249.92 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.64.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

