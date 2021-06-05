The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $388.38.

Shares of COO stock opened at $381.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.20. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 91.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

