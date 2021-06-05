The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Organon (NYSE:OGN)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon (NYSE:OGN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Truist began coverage on Organon in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Organon has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

