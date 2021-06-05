The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.70 ($59.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.41 ($60.48).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.