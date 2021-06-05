The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2,280.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.