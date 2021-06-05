The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,436 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of REGENXBIO worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $3,535,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.52 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.22.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

