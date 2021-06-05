The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $81,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,415.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $582,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares in the company, valued at $7,552,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,059 shares of company stock worth $4,515,902. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.