The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $698,000 Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of S&T Bancorp worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,145,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 85,584 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.71. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Anne Cassotis bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,544.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.