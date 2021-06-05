The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $886,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,143,783.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares in the company, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,874 shares of company stock worth $4,024,720. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $54.86 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -9.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

