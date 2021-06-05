The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,026 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ferro were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ferro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferro by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

FOE opened at $21.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

