The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 953 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Matthews International news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matthews International stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

