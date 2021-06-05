The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Steelcase by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Steelcase by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCS opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.45. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

