The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 1,305.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

