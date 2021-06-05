The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,426 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after acquiring an additional 362,666 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

