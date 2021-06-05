The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,089,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after buying an additional 532,640 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 2,424,715 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLE. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

APLE opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.34. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

