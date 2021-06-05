The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,080 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 30.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $202.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.86. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $211.59.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.