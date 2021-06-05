The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,046 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

