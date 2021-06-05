The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 16,668 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $2,629,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,134,489.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,444 shares of company stock worth $18,468,685. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $148.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.99. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

