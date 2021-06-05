The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

TD stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

