The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Sells $2,420,340.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $574.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $333.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.15.

The Trade Desk’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $749.14.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

