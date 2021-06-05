The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Robert A. Iger Sells 550,570 Shares

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $177.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.77. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,151 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 59,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.