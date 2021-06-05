The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of The Williams Companies worth $18,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692,265 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,716,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,915 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

WMB stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

