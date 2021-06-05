TheStreet Lowers Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $42.96.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

