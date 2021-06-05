Theta Fuel Hits Market Cap of $2.44 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and $187.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00267665 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00039602 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005549 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

